GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A collision has been reported along Highway 14 and Mount Lebanon Church Road leaving the roadway blocked, troopers say.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
FOX Carolina on-scene crew reports that the vehicle is a log truck that has seemed to have overturned.
Workers are on scene trying to clean up the roadway.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
