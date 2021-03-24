ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, members of the Asheville City Council voted in favor to remove the Vance Monument from downtown Asheville.
The removal of the obelisk was approved in a vote, six to one. Council Member Sandra Kilgore was the only person to vote no on the removal. Kilgore says she worries that removing the monument would hurt the community.
"Unless we start working on healing, working together, uniting the community, all of our programs will be futile," she said.
In a presentation to Council, Capital Projects Director Jade Dundas said pending Council authorization, monument removal and demolition, as well as temporary site restoration is expected to take 45 days. The temporary site restoration would include a $25,535 landscaping contract to MS Lean Landscaping, an Asheville African American-owned business.
City staff say after the monument is removed, a team of planners and organizers will work with the public to create a community vision for the repurposing of the site. This is expected to cost between $50,000 and $70,000.
More news: CAUGHT ON CAM: Hendersonville PD searching for woman who broke into clothing store
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.