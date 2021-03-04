CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Town of Campobello announced the passing of Fire Chief Eddie McNiell on Thursday on the town's official Facebook page.
In the post, the Town of Campobello says that the McNiell's passing is a tremendous loss.
"Ed was such a huge part of Campobello and loved by so many. Heaven gained a wonderful soul and, at the same time, left us with a hole in our hearts."
