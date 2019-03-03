ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The longest-serving member of the Abbeville city council has passed away.
The city announced Gus Wilson's passing in a Facebook post on Sunday, noting his longtime service to Abbeville and calling him "a dedicated public servant" dedicated to his community.
The City of Abbeville's website says Wilson began serving District 1 in 1992, and began his seventh term in 2014.
