HOLLYWOOD (FOX Carolina) - Actress Peggy McCay, who portrayed Caroline Brady on Days of Our Lives for more than thirty years, has died.
Multiple news outlets are reporting that McMCay died Sunday of natural causes, including this TV Line report.
McCay won an Emmy for her performance as Carolina Brady and had more than 100 screen credits on her resume.
She was 90 years old.
