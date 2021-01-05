CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A longtime former principal at Chesnee schools, Thomas "TC" Ezell, has died at age 66.
Per an obituary, Ezell died Sunday at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Ezell retired in 2019 from Spartanburg County School District 2 after 42 years. He worked as principal at both Chesnee Middle School and Chesnee High School.
The school district posted a photo of Ezell, saying he was respected and admired, and that his influence is still felt in Chesnee's schools.
