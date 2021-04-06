Greetings and Salutations beloved customers, family and friends. together we have approached a bitter sweet moment in history. COMO'S PETE'S #4 will be permanently closing on Friday April 9th 2021.
The property has not been sold but will be redeveloped. Thank you to our family, friends and customers for the 65 wonderful years of memories.Please use this page to share photos and memories that will forever live on.
Love and blessings,The Como Family
