GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Duke Sandwich Company has decided to close up shop after 30 years of serving sandwiches to Greenville.
The owners of the Duke Sandwich Company made the announcement on Facebook Saturday. The post read, "It is with heavy heart that we announce the closing of our Congaree Road location of Duke Sandwich Company effective 8/30/20. Please stop by for one last time today. After over 30 years, we have enjoyed sharing stories, sandwiches, and a table with our Eastside Greenville family. We sincerely hope you will continue to visit us at our historic Poinsett Highway store. Thank you all for the memories, and we hope to see you all soon. With love, the Duke Sandwich family."
The Poinsett Highway store is located at 1001 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC
