HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The city of Hendersonville announced in a release on Wednesday that longtime city council member Steve Caraker passed away.
According to the release, Caraker passed away on Tuesday. Caraker served on the city council for Hendersonville for 12 years from 2007 to 2019, including two years as Mayor Pro Tempore, according to the city.
Hendersonville Mayor Barbara Volk released a statement on Caraker's passing.
“Today, the City of Hendersonville lost a true public servant with the death of Steve Caraker. Steve honorably served our city for nineteen years. His knowledge and experience in construction and development were outstanding resources to the rest of us on the council. He always represented the City and City Council with passion and devotion, and he will be greatly missed by our community.”
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Caraker's family at a later date, according to the release.
