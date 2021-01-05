PIERCETOWN, SC (FOX Carolina)- A longtime firefighter with the Piercetown Fire Department has passed away, according to the fire department's Facebook page.
According to Pierce FD, Max Jones had been a firefighter with the department since 1972. He served as chief, assistant chief, and had a position on the board of directors. According to the post from Piercetown Fire, Jones was still an active firefighter with the station upon his passing.
Piercetown Fire asked people to remember Jones' family and his fellow members of the department in their Facebook post.
"Max has been a fellow leader, fellow firefighter, mentor, and mostly a great friend to everyone at the Piercetown Fire Department. Max was a great husband, father, and Pop."
