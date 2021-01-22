SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A longtime Spartanburg County employer plans to shut down in mid-February, Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt confirmed on Friday.
Britt said council was notified via a WARN Act notice that LSC Communications would close.
Britt said about 415 LSC workers would be out of a job due to the closure, but the councilman said those workers will not be out of work for long.
“We are hot as all get-out in Spartanburg with companies in the county in need of capable employees," Britt said, adding that he had already been receiving calls from other companies looking to contact LSC's workers with employment opportunities.
"Our biggest need in Spartanburg is not roads or sewers, it’s qualified workers," Britt concluded.
LSC Communications is a commercial printing company that was sold to a private equity firm in late 2020 after declaring bankruptcy earlier in the year, Britt explained.
FOX Carolina has reached out to LSC Communications for a statement.
