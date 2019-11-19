SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Foundation on Tuesday announced that its former Trustee, Chairman of the Board, and friend, Dr. John Edmond “Jack” Keith, had passed away
Keith, 94, died on November 16 at his Spartanburg home. Keith practiced orthopedic surgery in Spartanburg for 37 years and then went on to found Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg, a non-profit organization that provides free dental care for underprivileged children.
“Jack always had a big heart for those who had difficulty affording medical care,” according to a news release from SCF. “In 1991 he co-founded the Spartanburg Regional Foundation which today has grown to over $54 million. These funds underwrite health care for needy local families.”
Keith was also a president of Spartanburg Rotary Club, a member of Crustbreakers of Spartanburg , and the Seminarians.
Keith’s funeral will be on Thursday at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg.
Burial with military honors will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the SCF said contributions in Keith’s honor may be made to Healthy Smiles, P.O. Box 1441, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to The Spartanburg County Foundation, 424 East Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
