TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) – A longtime paraprofessional at the Big A Elementary School was killed in a car crash Thursday morning, the principal said.
Principal John Stith III said Connie Powell had worked at the school for more than 20 years and was loved by students and their families.
Below is Stith’s full statement, calling Powell’s death a “huge loss” for the school:
“The Big A Elementary School family suffered a huge loss today. Connie Powell who was a Paraprofessional at our school for 21 years was killed in a car wreck this morning. She was beloved by our staff, students, and families. She brought laughter and joy to everyone who knew her. She truly had a heart for children and was an amazing teacher. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family.”
The Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened around 6 a.m. on West Currahee Street near Davis Mountain Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.