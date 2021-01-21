STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County community is mourning the loss of Henry Dwain Chamblee, known by his nickname "Whit".
Chamblee passed away earlier this week at the age of 92.
Whit was a firefighter for nearly six decades and worked for the South Carolina Forestry Commission for 44 years.
He passed away early Tuesday morning, according to family members.
Whit Chamblee loved to serve.
He was a charter member at the Starr Fire Department for 58 years, worked in the Forestry Commission for 44 years, and served on the Starr-Iva Water Company Board for 36 years.
"He was a pillar of the community, elder of the church. There's probably no one in the community that is going to be able to replace Whit Chamblee," said Whit's Son-In-Law Rob Burgess.
Family members say he was always willing to lend a helping hand.
"There wasn't nobody he wouldn't help, that's actually how he met our grandmother. She had a flat tire and he went to go help her, didn't even know her. Met her that night and they've been together ever since," explained Whit's Grandson Shea Loftis.
For two-thirds of his life, Whit was a dedicated firefighter before stopping in the mid-2000s.
But that dedication to service inspired many of Whit's children and grandchildren to follow in his footsteps and also become firefighters.
"You didn't take me to school, you took me to fires. So I was a firefighter and he was like you can't be that and I said well I am because that's all you ever took me to was fires," recalled Whit's Daughter Sandy Chamblee.
Family members say it was his unwavering presence in the community that many will miss.
"When he knew someone needed something, you talk about that as a common thread, it happened. The church needed something it happened. Never wanted credit, never wanted nobody to see him get credit. He just did it," said Jason Anderson, one of Whit's grandsons.
His legacy and impact will live on through his family and friends.
"He inspired all of us to be the best person we can be and to help others," explained Whit's Grandson Ethan Burgess.
Whit was also a member of the Iva Fire Department.
The funeral for Chamblee is scheduled for Friday afternoon in Starr, the service taking place in the same church where Whit was a life-long member and served as a deacon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.