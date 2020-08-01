GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) One of the biggest supporters of athletics at the University of South Carolina Upstate passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday.
Dolores F. Anderson, known as 'Dodie,' was a Spartan alumnus who generously gave to the school's athletics program, with a $4 million donation to help renovate the G.B. Hodge Center in 2010.
The renovation of the arena where the Spartan basketball and volleyball teams practice and compete is the single biggest gift to the Athletics Department in the university's history.
"Dodie Anderson was a champion of USC Upstate, our athletic department and our basketball programs," said Daniel Feig, USC Upstate's director of athletics and vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics.
Anderson and her late husband, Robert "Bob" W. Anderson, founded Anderson Hardwood Floors in Clinton in the 1940s. The couple worked hard for their success, and the business has now become one of the largest privately owned hardwood floor manufacturers in the nation.
At the age of 48, Anderson returned to college - enrolling at Greenville Technical College. She later transferred to USC Upstate, and earned a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies.
"It's important people understand that she wasn't from a privileged background," former USC Upstate head men's basketball coach Eddie Payne (2002-2017) said. "She and Bob worked for what they had and were more than willing to give. That kind of charity isn't very prevalent, especially today."
Even after her time as a student, Anderson and her husband continued to participate in events at the university - quickly becoming some of the most dedicated Spartan athletics fans. Her dedication to helping better athletics and academic programs could be seen not only at her alma mater, but other institutions in South Carolina.
"She had a wonderful spirit about her that was very can-do," said Payne. "Let's improve this. Let's make it better. That was always her focus. She financially supported the 25th reunion of our (1982 NAIA) national champion men's basketball team. She gave money to bring (Rhodes scholar and 1981 USC Upstate alum) Dr. Daniel Dreisbach to USC Upstate. She gave to the Chancellor's Fund. She gave money to plant trees. Dodie loved her school and supported it every way that she could. She told me on more than one occasion that giving money added years to her life. She loved helping people."
In 2010, the University of South Carolina opened its $13.5 million Dodie Anderson Academic Center, which she donated $5 million to help build. The center, nicknamed "The Dodie," serves as a hub for resources focused on helping UofSC student-athletes succeed in the classroom.
Her list of accolades is extensive, and she became a true staple in the Spartan community. Though she barely stood above five feet tall, the university describes her as a 'giant among those who have helped shape the University of South Carolina Upstate since its founding in 1967."
Anderson passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 92 on July 29, 2020. She's survived by four daughters, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
