WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Town of Williamston announced that longtime fire chief Steve Ellison has passed away.
According to the town's official Facebook page, Ellison was fire chief in Williamston for 27 years.
The Facebook post says that Williamston's mayor has ordered that all town of Williamston flags fly at half staff until further notice.
The Williamston Fire Department released a statement on its Facebook page on Ellison's passing.
"It is with great sadness, We inform you of Chief Steve Ellison’s passing this afternoon. His family was with him and are now going through the most difficult time imaginable. Please shower them with love, condolences and be in prayer that God will comfort their broken hearts and give them peace. Please remember to pray for his family, friends and this community as they grieve his passing."
According to the fire department, Ellison served as a firefighter and fire chief at the West Pelzer Fire Department before becoming chief for Williamston FD.
