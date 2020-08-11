BEAUFORT, SC (FOX Carolina) - A photo showing the aftermath of a lightning strike to a tree in South Carolina is gaining attention on social media.
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department shared a photo on Aug. 9 of the tree.
The tree, located in a subdivision, caught fire after the lightning strike and firefighters were called in to douse the flames.
The tree was left with an eerie glow from the embers inside.
The photo has since been shared more than 700 times.
