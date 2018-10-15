CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney discussed strategy, improvement and big competition as they prepare for Saturday's home game against undefeated NC State.
Coming off a bye-week, the Tigers are looking to work on their defense. Head Coach Dabo Swinney says NC State's quarterback, Ryan Finley, is not someone to sleep on.
"They've got more of a pro-style system, with a different quarterback who knows what he's doing in the pocket," Dabo said. "They've got great cohesion on offense. You can't trick them or con them."
Dabo says the Tigers' secondary is improving incrementally- it's still not a finished product.
Undefeated NC State will be a challenge for Clemson, but Dabo says they're prepared.
"[The team has] got great respect for NC State," said Dabo. "But, when our guys are challenged, they've responded more often than not."
Defensive tackle Jordan Williams will be a strong leader for Clemson's defense. He's played in the last two games, but minimally, as he hurt his shoulder in the season opener against Furman.
Freshman quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, knows his team is heading into a fierce game.
"They're a solid team all around," said Lawrence. "They the bring pressure and do what they do- it's gotten them to 5-0 so far."
Though, Lawrence says his offense is something NC State will have to figure out how to handle.
"We have great receivers, but are also running the ball really well right now," the freshman QB said.
Saturday's match-up marks the last time two undefeated teams will meet in the regular season. Clemson is expecting a four quarter battle- hoping to come out as one of the few remaining undefeated teams in college football.
"Its college football. Any week, anyone can beat anybody if they're ready. We're going to do our best to make sure we're ready for them," said Lawrence.
Clemson hosts the Wolfpack Saturday at 3:30
