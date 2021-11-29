GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- It's one of the biggest shopping days of the year: Cyber Monday.
We're keeping tabs on the best deals all morning long. Keep checking back for the latest updates.
5 a.m. update
- AirPods 3rd Generation: $150 ($30 off) on Amazon
- AncestryDNA Kit: $48 ($71 off) at Walmart
- Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard: $88 ($111 off) at Walmart
5:30 a.m. update
- PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo: $85 at Target with code CYBER15
- LG OLED C1 Series 77" TV: $900 off on Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max: $456 ($93 off) at Best Buy
6 a.m. update
- Razor Black Label e90 electric scooter: $69 ($30 off) at Walmart
- Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter: $269 ($80 off) at Walmart
6:30 a.m. update
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.