Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel is tracking down the best deals all morning long.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- It's one of the biggest shopping days of the year: Cyber Monday. 

We're keeping tabs on the best deals all morning long. Keep checking back for the latest updates. 

5 a.m. update

  • AirPods 3rd Generation: $150 ($30 off) on Amazon
  • AncestryDNA Kit: $48 ($71 off) at Walmart
  • Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard: $88 ($111 off) at Walmart

5:30 a.m. update

  • PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo: $85 at Target with code CYBER15
  • LG OLED C1 Series 77" TV: $900 off on Amazon
  • Apple AirPods Max: $456 ($93 off) at Best Buy

6 a.m. update

  • Razor Black Label e90 electric scooter: $69 ($30 off) at Walmart
  • Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter: $269 ($80 off) at Walmart

6:30 a.m. update

  • Naked 3 Palette: $27 at Sephora
  • Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millenium Falcon: $128 at Walmart

