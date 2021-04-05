(FOX Carolina) - Many people in South Carolina have made a decision on which brand of COVID-19 they want to receive, and want to know where to find it.
DHEC is making it easy to do that now with their Vaccine Location Web Map.
This interactive map shows vaccine provider locations across the state that users can click on and see which brand of vaccine each location offers.
You can click on a location near where you live or work and see a list of surrounding vaccine provider locations and which vaccines they offer: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson.
The map tool also includes contact information for each location and the a link to each location's website.
Click here to visit DHEC's Vaccine Location Web Map.
