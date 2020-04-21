GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Upstate-based meat producer House of Raeford Farms is continuing its parking lot chicken sales until the end of the week, offering deep discounts on 40-pound cases of chicken.
However, House of Raeford said there have been a few changes to the calendar, however.
The Easley sale for Wednesday has moved from Jones Avenue Baptist Church to the Easley High School.
The sale for Greenville on Thursday at the Kroc Center has been canceled, and the sale for Moore on Thursday was postponed until Friday due to weather concerns.
The revised chicken sale schedule is below for Upstate cities. See the full list of locations here.
WEDNESDAY, 4/22 -
Easley, SC: Easley High School, 154 Green Wave Blvd., Easley, SC 29642
10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Thighs $35; Frozen Party Wings $60. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ministry.
THURSDAY, 4/23 -
Iva, SC: First Baptist Church of Iva, 9536 SC 81, Iva, SC 29655
9:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Tenders $45; Drumsticks $15; Frozen Party Wings $60. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ministry.
FRIDAY, 4/24 -
Greenville, SC: State Farmers Market, 1354 Rutherford Rd., Greenville, SC 29609
9:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Thighs $35; Frozen Party Wings $60.
Westminster, SC: Earles Grove Baptist Church, 398 Cedar Lane Rd., Westminster, SC 29693
10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Tenders $45; Drumsticks $15; Frozen Party Wings $60. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ministry.
Moore, SC: Church at the Mill, 4455 Anderson Mill Rd., Moore, SC 29369.
10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Thighs $35; Frozen Party Wings $60. A portion of the proceeds going towards Mobile Meals of SC.
SATURDAY, 4/25 -
Easley, SC: Greenville-Pickens Speedway, 3800 Calhoun Memorial Hwy., Easley, SC 29640
10:00 AM – 40 lb Cases – Tenders $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Jumbo Drumsticks $15; Frozen Jumbo Party Wings $60
PREVIOUSLY - Large crowd at discount chicken sale in Greenville affecting traffic in the area
Discount sale on bulk chicken brings out big crowd in Greenville
