MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Looking to become a foster family?
McDowell County DSS will host summer training to become a foster family on May 31st, officials say.
McDowell County has a critical need for foster families officials say.
If interested please contact McDowell County DSS at 828-652-3355 to register for the upcoming training by 05/31/19.
Visit https://www.smore.com/bkpfu for more information on becoming a foster family.
MORE NEWS
Victim of weekend Greenville shooting was preparing to graduate from Southside High School in June
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.