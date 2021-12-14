GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After a year and a half living under pandemic guidelines, the holiday parties are back and you're invited!
In FOX Carolina's "Holiday looks" segments, Margaret-Ann Carter is unwrapping this season's hottest trends to make sure you're ready to sparkle at your next party.
In her first segment, Margaret-Ann visits the Amazing lash studio at 1125 Woodruff Road in Greenville to learn about the best kept beauty secret... long, voluminous lashes without the hassle.
Move over loungewear, it's time to get fancy! Margaret-Ann takes viewers to Faux Beauty boutique at 1608 Laurens Road, where owner Carolina Jeter is helping shoppers get on the Upstate's best dressed list.
More segments coming soon!
