LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County residents are again required to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status — a mandate that health officials hope will reverse the latest spikes in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The rule went into effect late Saturday for the nation’s largest county, where the rising caseload is led by the highly transmissible delta variant. LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis said on ABC's “This Week” that the mask rule will save lives. California has seen a steady rise in cases since the state fully reopened its economy on June 15 and did away with capacity limits and social distancing.
