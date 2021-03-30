GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The folks at 103.3 FM said they found a lost German Shepherd in their station lobby on Tuesday and have transferred care of the animal to Greenville County Animal Care.
The radio station said Animal Care will hold the dog for five days before he is put up for adoption.
