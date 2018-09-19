INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two unlikely but fuzzy friends have been reunited with their owner.
Wanda Cooper, who lives on Laura Bishop lane, said a dog and a sheep have turned up at her house together.
According to Wanda, the dog has not been microchipped, and the two appear to be close.
When she separated the two, the sheep started crying. But when they're kept together, all is quiet.
Additionally, Wanda says the sheep does everything the dog does, leading her to believe the sheep was bottle-fed as a baby.
When she consulted a local sheep farmer, Wanda was told it was unusual for the sheep to behave that way.
Wanda said the owners contacted her Wednesday night and the duo have returned home.
The owners said they have had the sheep for awhile and tried to keep the dog separate but they just "buddied up."
