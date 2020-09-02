COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery’s said its Lottery Claims Center on Assembly Street in Columbia shut down on Wednesday afternoon for cleaning and disinfection after being notified that a staff member was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said the exposed staff member worked in the back office of the Claims Center and did not interact with the public.
All lottery employees working at the Claims Center will be monitored and will voluntarily quarantine, officials said.
The Claims Center will reopen on Tuesday, September 8 at 8:30 a.m., and will be staffed by employees not under quarantine.
In the meantime, officials said claims for prizes between $500 and $100,000 may be submitted by mail or presented in-person upon the claims center’s reopening.
Claim forms can be downloaded from the SCEL website, www.sceducationlottery.com. Winners are encouraged to make copies of their claim form and ticket before mailing.
Any claims for prizes more than $100,000 must be presented in-person once the Claims Center reopens.
MORE NEWS - Plasma should not be considered standard care for coronavirus, NIH panel says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.