Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lottery winner told lottery officials that the ocean is calling after he won $400,000 on a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Publix Super Market on West Butler Road in Mauldin.
“I want to see the warm, blue water,” the unknown winner told lottery officials when he cashed in his ticket matching all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, August 6 (14, 15, 18, 19, and 28).
The odds of winning $400,000 on a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket are 1 in 4,014,536.
For selling the ticket, the Publix in Mauldin will receive $4,000.
Enjoy the beach!
More news: Officials: Fire crews make progress at Chamad Warehouse fire, but hot-spots still linger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.