Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lottery player is a million dollars richer after buying a scratch ticket at the Piedmont Petro Corner Mart on Laurens Road in Greenville.
Lottery officials say the winner won $1 million playing the Double Your Million! scratch-off but declined to release their name. However, officials say the winner was quick to change their telephone number though.
The winner overcame the 1 in 1.76 million odds to win the jackpot off the $10 ticket.
Lottery officials say the Piedmont Petro Corner Mart #8 received $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.
There are two more $1 million prizes in the Double Your Million! game.
