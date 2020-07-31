Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says two people won big, playing the same game at different Upstate locations.
According to lottery officials, they each won $150,000 on the Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch off.
One of the tickets was sold at the Publix on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley while the other was sold at the Bi-Lo in Seneca.
Both winners beat the odds of 1 in 600,000 to win in the $5 game.
Lottery officials say three top prizes still remain.
Both winners cashed in their tickets on the same day in Columbia and chose to remain anonymous.
More news: At least 45 people affected, 10 units damaged in massive campground fire near Myrtle Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.