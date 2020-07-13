TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Education Lottery said an Upstate had the Midas touch, winning $250,000 when her husband handed her a scratch-off lottery ticket.
“I was feeling lucky,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, told lottery officials.
The couple is paying off their house with the winnings.
The card the lucky wife scratched off was a $10 Color of Money game. Three other top prizes remain with 1 in 675,000 odds to win the $250,000.
The couple’s winning ticket was sold at Garden Spot #4 in Taylors.
