DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you recently bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket, check your numbers; you may be able to take home $30,000 in winnings!
SC Education Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at the Circle K Store at 592 E. Main Street in Duncan for Tuesday's drawing. The person who purchased the ticket was originally playing for a $10,000, but were able to triple their winnings. They did so by paying an extra dollar and selected a multiplier of 3.
The winning numbers are 2, 22, 29, 31, and 34. The Megaball number is 1.
In the lottery, the odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,000.
Those still playing the lottery will pick numbers for a chance to win $405 million on Friday.
Ne proceeds from every dollar spent by players in the SC Education Lottery are returned to the state to fund education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.