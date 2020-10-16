MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said that an Upstate woman revealed that the sight of a $150,000 winning lottery ticket took her breath away.
The woman won the top prize playing the $5 Junior Jumbo Bucks instant ticket game, which she purchased from the Store 101 on E. Butler Rd. in Mauldin.
“At first I thought, ‘What? No.’” the woman said in a news release, describing the moment she scratched off the six-figure payday at home with her family. “This has to be a misprint.”
The winner, who did not wish to be identified, spoke with lottery officials several days after cashing in the ticket, telling them she still can’t believe she won, but she is grateful for the opportunity to buy a new home for her family.
Three top prizes of $150,000 remains in the Giant Jumbo Bucks game at odds of 1 in 600,000.
