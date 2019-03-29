GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Greenville student’s college education is being paid for with a $250,000 lottery win, officials released to media.
She won the prize money this week on a scratch-off she purchased at the QuikTrip on Pelham Road in Greenville.
Her parents couldn’t be happier.
“She’s a lucky girl,” Mom and Dad said.
The daughter has one more surprise for her parents.
“I’m taking the family on a vacation,” she said.
Five top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 In the Money game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.
For selling the claimed ticket, QuikTrip #1119 in Greenville received a commission of $2,500.
