COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lottery players who purchased Holiday Cash Add-A-Play tickets that officials said were printed in error on December 25, 2017 have until January 7, 2019 to seek a refund.
The SC Education Lottery said players should mail their original Holiday Cash Add-A-Play tickets (no copies will be accepted) depicting nine “Tree” symbols purchased on or after 5:51(17:51) P.M. on December 25, 2017 to this address for a refund:
S.C. Education Lottery
P.O. Box 11039
Columbia, SC 29211-1039
Players seeking a refund should also include their name and return address. The refund will cover the purchase price and the cost for USPS first class postage.
The SCEL Board of Commissioners voted to reimburse the purchase price paid by each Holiday Cash Add-A-Play ticketholder bought on December 25, 2017 on or after 5:51 p.m. after officials said an “independent, impartial analysis revealed these tickets were produced or issued in error.” Officials said the decision is in compliance with the South Carolina Code which states “prizes arising from a ticket produced or issued in error must not be paid.”
