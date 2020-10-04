GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family and friends gathered for a vigil to remember 16 year olds Canyon Carter and Caleb Lowell, who died after a single car crash in Greenville County.
They were students at Travelers Rest High School.
Messages of were spray painted on along McElhaney Road.
“It has been he and I for 16 years and eight months to the day,” said Christie Mull, mother of Carter.
He stood 6’4, a big guy full of love and generosity, with a bubbly personality.
“He was very large in stature and had a very big heart,” said Mull. “Canyon is able to pass on life to at least eight other individuals with organs. There’s also another 40 to 60 people that he will be able to help with bone and tissue donation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.