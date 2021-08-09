A vigil held for the man killed on his way to work in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina, August 9, 2021)
Travis Draper Candle Vigil (3)
A vigil held for the man killed on his way to work in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina, August 9, 2021)
Travis Draper Candle Vigil (4)
A vigil held for the man killed on his way to work in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina, August 9, 2021)
Travis Draper Candle Vigil (5)
A vigil held for the man killed on his way to work in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina, August 9, 2021)
Travis Draper Candle Vigil (6)
A vigil held for the man killed on his way to work in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina, August 9, 2021)
Travis Draper Candle Vigil (7)
A vigil held for the man killed on his way to work in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina, August 9, 2021)
On Sunday night, we talked to Jamaal, one of Draper's best friends.
"He was a gentleman, he wasn't no thug, he wasn't no gangster or in the streets or anything like that. This man was a family man and a great friend. And I mean he was just a well-known individual. I know that many, many people around here is feeling pain for the loss, they're hurt," said Jamaal, who has known Travis for more than 20 years.
Family tell us Draper was on his way to work that morning, and leaves behind a wife and three children.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, as of Sunday night there are no updates on the case they can release.
"Justice for Travis Draper. This was just a horrible crime, my best friend was murdered and no one's been charged so that's why I'm here today. Just to speak, you know if anybody knows anything about the unfortunate event that took place please speak out," said Jamaal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.