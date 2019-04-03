WALTERBORO, SC (FOX Carolina) – Loved ones gathered Wednesday to say goodbye to a ten-year-old girl who died after a fight at her elementary school.
Investigators said Raniya Wright passed away on March 27 after being hurt in a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School two days earlier.
The fight was in the fifth grader’s classroom and the school district said the other person involved has been suspended indefinitely.
South Carolina Sen. Margie Bright Matthews spoke about the incident at the State House Tuesday, claiming the fight lasted less than a minute and involved pushing and slinging of arms. Matthews said both girls appeared okay when they were removed from class and taken to the principal’s office. It was in the principal’s office where Raniya complained of a headache, threw up, and then lost consciousness, Matthews said.
Raniya’s funeral was held at Saint Center Ministries on Wednesday. Three South Carolina college students were also laid to rest on Wednesday.
Forest Hills Elementary students who attended the funeral were granted excused absences from school.
Forest Hills Elementary said they will also host a Remembrance Day for Raniya on Friday. Students are encouraged to wear pink or purple, Raniya’s favorite colors, participate in a moment of silence, and create poster cards for Raniya’s family.
PREVIOUSLY -
SC senator: Elementary school fight was just small scuffle
Funeral scheduled Wednesday for fifth grader, Raniya Wright
What we know about the classroom fight that left a 5th grader dead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.