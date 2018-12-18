EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) A community is grieving as they prepare to lay a mother, grandmother and friend to rest after she was shot to death in a shooting at an Easley convenience store.
Easley's police chief said officers are trying to track down two suspects after a Stacey Childress, 49, was found shot at B Pam’s Food Mart.
The store is located at 201 NE Main St in Easley.
Chief Tim Tollison said Childress had been shot after quickly exchanging gun fire.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as 49-year-old Stacey Regina Childress of Piedmont.
The coroner said Stacy Childress passed away from a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tollison said officers are searching for two men who disguised their faces when they entered the store.
One of the men was wearing an orange ski mask, gray long-sleeve shirt, and black west. The other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white cloth mask covering his face from the nose down.
Chief Tollison confirmed that Childress had a gun and tried to defend herself. There is no definitive evidence if the suspects had been hit.
Both men were around 5'10" to 6-feet-tall.
Police said the men fled in a 2014-2017 silver Subaru Forester that turned left on North Main Street and went toward Haygood.
The victim's son, Dalton Kirby, spoke to reporters at the gas station. He said his mother had worked at the gas station for more than three years. He said she left behind a grandbaby, and another on the way.
“Let’s find them, because there is no reason she shouldn’t be here to see her grandbaby be born,” Kirby said, pleading for anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious to call police.
“Please, anyone around the Easley area, the silver Subaru Forester that was seen in this area, just call in the license plate, and help catch them,” Dalton said. “I know someone out there has to have some kind of lead to help with this.”
Kirby said his mother had worked at the gas station for more than three years and knew everyone.
This case is being worked as a homicide by the Easley Police Department.
Monday, a visitation was held for Stacey as her loved ones prepared to say their final goodbyes in a Tuesday service.
A GoFundMe has been set up in Stacey's honor to help her family with the final arrangements. If you would like to donate, you can go here.
Easley's community is coming together to remember their friend Stacy. View photos here:
