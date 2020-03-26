Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - As thousands of people filed unemployment claims in South Carolina last week, one national brand is trying to find help.
Lowe's announced they are hiring nationwide and they've come up with a way to make finding a job easier.
With one simple text, you can find open roles at stores near you.
The company says to text "JOBS" to 56937.
A quick search here of jobs open at Lowe's within 35 miles of Greenville revealed 126 opportunities.
To apply for a job online, click here.
