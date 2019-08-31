(FOX Carolina) Lowe's Home Improvement is gearing up this hurricane season, prepared to help impacted states along the Southeastern coast as the storms begin to surge in the Atlantic.
A press release from the company says they currently have 212 stores and thousands of associates in the path of Dorian - ready to help communities prepare, and tread through.
There are Lowe's Emergency Command Centers and distribution facilities throughout Florida, Georgia and North Carolina that continue to send emergency supplies to stores in areas that are likely to be impacted by the Category 4 storm.
As of Saturday, August 31, they say they've shipped more than 1,400 truckloads to coastal markets, with dozens of additional truckloads staged at the ready.
They're even ready to help clean-up after the storm flies through.
The company says their associates in Mooresville, NC filled 20,000 buckets of essential cleaning supplies over the summer in anticipation for hurricane season.
You can get the latest company updates on their Open House website.
