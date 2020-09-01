Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate BI-LO store will soon be operating under a new banner.
Alex Lee, parent company of Lowes Foods, has signed an agreement to purchase the Bi-Lo store at 3619 Pelham Road.
The company said since first entering the Greenville market, they felt the Pelham Road area would be a great place for a Lowes Foods.
The company says the newly purchased store will continue to operate as a BI-LO until Lowes Foods completes the purchase this fall.
When the store opens under the new banner, customers can look forward to products from several Loews Foods Originals including packaged Smokehouse ribs and BBQ, SausageWorks sausages as well as Chicken Kitchen products including fried chicken, rotisserie chicken, chicken wings and in-store made chicken salad and chicken pot pies.
In addition, the company says the deli will be upgraded to feature Boar's Head meats and cheeses and the beef section will include Certified Angus Beef®.
