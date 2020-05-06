MOORESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Lowe’s announced that this Mother’s Day, the home improvement retailer will donate $1 million worth of flower baskets from its network of small business growers and nurseries to more than 500 long-term care and senior living facilities across the US.
Low’s said they want to show appreciation to the mothers and grandmothers currently in isolation ahead of Mother's Day. Each basket will be wrapped individually and include a special note of appreciation from Lowe's.
"Mother's Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won't be able to be with their loved ones this year," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, in a news release. "We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother's Day."
Lowe’s said the donations will also help support local nurseries and growers nationwide that may have experienced slowed or ceased business operations due to the pandemic. The initiative will also support earnings for Uber drivers who will be delivering flowers.
"We are committed to supporting our small business partners during this difficult time, including our local nurseries and growers who have been impacted by the pandemic," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president, merchandising, in the news release. "These local small businesses are the backbone of our garden centers, and we are eager to continue investing in their long-term success."
