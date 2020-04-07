GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Lowe's Companies, Inc. announced Tuesday that they're going to give their employees a much needed day of rest by giving them Easter off.
The company says all stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed April 12.
"Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO. "We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday."
Lowe's has already made several adjustments in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. These changes include more third-party cleaning shifts, as well as updates to support social distancing guidelines like enhanced curbside pick-up, Plexiglass shields at registers, and in-store social distancing markers.
"I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic," Ellison said.
