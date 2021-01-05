Trump

Vice President Mike Pence walks through the Oval Office before President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Dalton, Ga. for a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has been President Donald Trump’s most loyal soldier, dutifully backing the unpredictable leader through one chaotic situation after another.

Now Pence is facing the most precarious position of his tenure when he presides over Wednesday's congressional tally of Electoral College votes.

It's the last front in Trump’s attempts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

The president and his supporters are pressuring Pence to intervene in the process even though there is nothing he can do to reverse the outcome.

Allies expect Pence to hew to his limited constitutionally mandated role.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.