BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU freshman TJ Finley passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns in his college debut, Trey Palmer scored on a 93-yard kickoff return and the Tigers defeated South Carolina 52-24.
Finley completed 17 of 21 passes with touchdowns of 7 and 51 yards to Terrace Marshall Jr. LSU's Eli Ricks returned an interception 45 yards for a score.
South Carolina was unable to maintain its form from a week earlier when it beat Auburn for the first time since 1933.
Collin Hill passed for 234 yards and one touchdown. Kevin Harris rushed for 126 yards and two TDs.
