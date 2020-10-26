Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette made a stop in Greenville today to donate plasma at The Blood Connection on Woodruff Road. The Lt. Governor was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month and says while her case was mild and she recovered quickly, she wants people to understand the importance of donating convalescent plasma to those who are having a much harder time with the virus, especially the elderly.
"Take a look at a family member you love who might find themselves in a bad position and let that be what inspires you to come and do something good, " said the Lt. Governor as she disclosed after her COVID-19 diagnosis, her 92 year old mother also became infected with the virus.
While researchers are racing to find a vaccine for Covid-19, convalescent plasma is one tool being used in the meantime to fight against the virus. The Blood Connection says plasma is collected through blood donation, tested for safety, and sent to hospitals for use. The end product, convalescent plasma, can be transfused into others diagnosed with the same illness, boosting the recipient’s immune system and spurring it on to generate more of its own antibodies to fight the disease.
Dr. Marcus Blackstone from Bon Secour St. Francis and Dr. Wendell James from PRISMA Health Upstate were also at The Blood Connection today and talked about the potential rise in Covid-19 cases with the holidays approaching.
"We are concerned about the holidays, this is not something that's gone away. We're in the second cycle of a global pandemic, that is always the point where we have to be the most attuned to being careful because people are tired of it, they want to go back to business as usual and goodness gracious I know I do, but we can't let our guard down because if we do, we'll spike these numbers again," said Dr. Wendell James, Chief Clinical Officer from PRIMSA Health Upstate, "It's not the flu, it's the flu on steroids."
"It's still really critical for people to wear masks, to social distance, to wash their hands because if we go back up, we're not even in flu season yet," said Dr. Marcus Blackstone, Chief Clinical Officer from Bon Secour St. Francis.
After speaking with media, the Lt. Governor made her way inside to donate plasma. Sitting in the chair, she was all smiles behind her mask and even gave a thumbs up.
"As South Carolinians we pride ourselves on the fact that we help each other, and this is one way we can all come together," said the Lt. Governor.
