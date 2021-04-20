COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery says its leaving the multi-state Lucky for Life game with Monday, June 28 being the last draw.
The Education Lottery says it is going to explore exciting new game opportunities for players that will launch over the next several months. These games will enhance education funding.
Fireball is a game that will begin May 3 with enhancements to Powerball to be announced later this summer.
The Education Lottery says after the Lucky for Life drawing on Thursday, April 22, the number of multi-draws available will go from 20 to 19. Those who win will still have 180 to claim their prizes.
The Education Lottery says all remaining funds from the Lucky for Life games will be given to the educational initiatives of South Carolina.
