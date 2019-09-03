SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The good luck streak continues for one of South Carolina’s luckiest lottery players, who happens to call Spartanburg home.
The SC Education Lottery said this guy’s won $50,000. He’s won $250,000. And the other day he won $300,000 playing Mighty Jumbo Bucks.
“It’s my hobby,” the lucky player told lotto officials. He plans to use his latest six-figure payday to pay off his house.
Officials said seven top prizes of $300,000 remain in the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game, at odds of 1 in 750,000.
MORE NEWS - Walmart ends all handgun ammunition sales and asks customers not to carry guns into stores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.