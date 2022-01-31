GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – One of Country music’s biggest stars is making a stop in Greenville during his latest tour!
Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will perform at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena during his Raised Up Right Tour Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Bryan will be joined by special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.
